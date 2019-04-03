Josh Jacobs: Stock rising
Jacobs (groin) re-ran the 40-yard dash Tuesday at Alabama's second Pro Day, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Jacobs, looking fully healthy, improved his time from the 4.6-second range to somewhere between 4.52 and 4.56 on Tuesday. This comes after his impressive showing at Alabama's first Pro Day last month after which scouts indicated to Gil Brandt of NFL.com that the 220-pound running back had "cemented" his first-round grade for April's draft. Clearly separated from the pack as the top running back prospect at this point, Jacobs could be a possible fit in Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Philadephia or Chicago, should the Bears somehow work there way back into the Day 1 mix.
