Josh Johnson: Expected to sign with Redskins
Johnson is headed to the Redskins' facility and is expected to sign a contract as early as Wednesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Johnson was connected to the team earlier Tuesday due to his familiarity with coach Jay Gruden, and should officially join the team in the near future. The 32-year-old hasn't played a regular-season snap since 2013, but the Redskins are desperate following season-ending leg injuries to Alex Smith and Colt McCoy. Johnson was drafted and signed in the Alliance of American Football draft last month, but has been released from said contract and cleared to join Washington, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Mark Sanchez will continue as the team's starting quarterback with Johnson set to serve as a backup.
