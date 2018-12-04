Josh Johnson: Eyed by Washington
Washington hopes to sign Johnson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A deal on that front still requires some work to be finalized, but the team needs someone to back up Mark Sanchez, with both Colt McCoy and Alex Smith out with leg injuries. Washington considered other options, but as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network notes, Johnson worked with coach with Jay Gruden in Cincinnati and Tampa Bay, so the signal-caller should be able to get up to speed with his (potential) new team's offense rather quickly.
