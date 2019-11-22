Play

Johnson signed a contract with the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats on Friday, Kevin Seifert of ESNP.com report.

Johnson appeared in four games for the Redskins last season (three starts), completing 57 percent of his passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also played for the Buccaneers, Browns and Bengals in his NFL career. As a stipulation of Johnson's contract to participate in next month's XFL minicamp, he'll agree not to participate in the NFL for the duration of the season.

