Johnson was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Johnson either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. His placement in the league's COVID-19 protocol is ill-timed for the 49ers, as they just ruled Nick Mullens (elbow) out for the season, leaving C.J. Beathard as the starting quarterback to close out the campaign. In turn, the 49ers signed Josh Rosen off the Cardinals' practice squad to serve as the backup moving forward.