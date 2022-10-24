Johnson reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson was active but did not play after being elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's loss to the Jets. The veteran quarterback served as Denver's No. 2 quarterback behind Brett Rypien, as Russell Wilson was sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring injury Week 7. Johnson completed 57 of his 85 passes for 634 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions over four games between the Ravens and Jets last season, and he should continue to serve as the Broncos' quasi-backup quarterback if Wilson can't return Week 8 versus the Jaguars.