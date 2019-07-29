Josh Johnson: Leaves Baltimore without deal
Johnson (ankle) was offered a contract by the Ravens on Monday but did not sign with the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Johnson reportedly did not accept the Ravens' offer due to the likelihood that Robert Griffin (thumb) will be healthy for Week 1. The veteran appears to be searching for a backup job rather than a depth role.
