Johnson was released by the Ravens on Saturday.

Given Johnson's status as a veteran in the NFL, the 37-year-old is eligible to re-sign with the Ravens as soon as next week provided he passes through waivers. Faced with a litany of injuries entering Week 3, the Ravens were forced to make the difficult decision to release their backup quarterback. Well-versed backup Tyler Huntley still remains on the team and will operate as the No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson come Sunday. It's possible Johnson could be restored as the top backup on the depth chart in short order if and when he rejoins the roster.