The Broncos are slated to release Johnson, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
With the move, fellow QB Brett Rypien slots in as Russell Wilson's backup, though Klis notes that the Broncos hope to re-sign Johnson to their practice squad in the coming days.
