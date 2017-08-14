Play

Johnson, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, was waived/injured by the Jaguars on Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Johnson will remain in the organization and revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed off waivers, a distinct possibility given that he wasn't a lock to make the team's 53-man roster even if health had prevailed.

