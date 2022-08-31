Seattle waived Johnson (undisclosed) with an injury designation Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Johnson will revert to Seattle's injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on waivers, which seems likely. He didn't get a chance to make his NFL debut as a rookie last season.
