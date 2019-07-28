Josh Johnson: Works out for Baltimore
Johnson (ankle) worked out for the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With Robert Griffin's hairline fracture to his right thumb putting his status for the start of the regular season in jeopardy, the Ravens are searching for a potential backup option at quarterback. Johnson made three starts for the Redskins last season, but he put together some pretty underwhelming performances. Johnson is, however, a mobile quarterback, and could end up being a good fit behind Lamar Jackson in Baltimore given the offensive scheme the team is expected to run this season.
