The Packers released Jones on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones had been dealing with a minor undisclosed injury during training camp, and it's unclear if that was the reason for his release. The former 2017 second-round pick is coming off a season in which he made 55 tackles (40 solo) and one sack in 13 games. Now that he's officially a free agent, the 24-year-old could be a hot commodity for teams looking to bolster their secondary.

