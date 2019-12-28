Play

Jones was waived by the Cowboys on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Jones spent his first two seasons with the Packers before getting waived during the preseason. He ended up finally finding a landing spot with the Cowboys in November, but he has been let go in favor of adding cornerback depth for the regular season finale.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends