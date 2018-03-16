Josh Keyes: Time's up in Cleveland
Keyes didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Browns and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.
Keyes, who the Browns claimed off waivers in November, racked up four tackles in eight games with Cleveland in 2017 while exclusively serving in a special-teams role. The Boston College product is still only 25 years old and could have a number of suitors on the open market in need of extra bodies for training camp this summer.
