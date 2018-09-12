The Redskins waived Keyes on Tuesday.

Keyes signed with the team last week ahead of their season opener to provide depth at linebacker. He was waived in order to beef up depth at wide receiver. The journeyman will no be forced to look for a new landing spot.

