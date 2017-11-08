Josh Keyes: Waived Tuesday
Keyes was waived by the Chargers on Tuesday, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Keyes had a short stint in LA, playing only two games with the Chargers before being let go. The linebacker played exclusively on special teams and will now look for a similar role elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.