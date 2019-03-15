Josh Kline: Sent packing
Kline was released by the Titans on Friday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kline had a year remaining on his contract and the Titans will eat $3.5 million in dead money with his release -- which the team clearly feels comfortable with after upgrading at guard via ex-Ram Rodger Saffold. Given Tennessee's apparent lack of an attempt to re-sign Quinton Spain, it seems the Titans will be trotting out a pair of new offensive guards in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.