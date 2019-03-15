Kline was released by the Titans on Friday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kline had a year remaining on his contract and the Titans will eat $3.5 million in dead money with his release -- which the team clearly feels comfortable with after upgrading at guard via ex-Ram Rodger Saffold. Given Tennessee's apparent lack of an attempt to re-sign Quinton Spain, it seems the Titans will be trotting out a pair of new offensive guards in 2019.