Lambo announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Adam Stites from Jagswire reports.
Lambo signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, following a short stint with FC Dallas in the MLS League. He spent two years with the Chargers, followed by five seasons with the Jaguars, where he hit 76 out of 83 field goals over that time. He played one game with the Titans in 2022, filling in for kicker Reggie Bullock, before being waived in November. Lambo amassed 530 total points in eight seasons, going 128-147 (87.1%) on field goals and 146-163 (89.7%) on extra points.