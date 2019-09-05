The Jets signed Malone to their practice squad Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Malone was waived by the Bengals during the team's waves of roster cuts. The 2017 fourth-round pick will look to make the most of his opportunity in New York and continue to develop.

