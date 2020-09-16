site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Josh Malone: Bumps to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
8:53 pm ET 1 min read
Malone reverted to the Jets' practice squad.
Malone operated exclusively on special teams in Week 1's loss to the Bills. However, the Jets are still pretty shorthanded at wide receiver after news that Denzel Mims (hamstring) will go to IR, so Malone could be brought back up soon.
