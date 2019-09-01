The Bengals waived Malone on Sunday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Malone had initially survived roster cuts, but when the team was awarded Pharoh Cooper off waivers, became expendable. His cut doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering he was already a surprise to make the initial roster, and faced an uphill battle for snaps. He'll hope to get claimed by another team, but if he doesn't, could find himself back on the Bengals' practice squad.

