site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: josh-malone-let-go-by-jets | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Josh Malone: Let go by Jets
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 10, 2020
at
7:47 pm ET 1 min read
The Jets waived
Malone on Saturday.
Malone signed with the Jets' active roster after injuries decimated the starters and the depth of the team's wideout corps. The 24-year-old suited up in four games and caught four passes for 16 yards and rushed once for 12 yards. If he clears waivers, he'll likely return to the Jets' practice squad.
More News
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read