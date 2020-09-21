Malone reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Malone caught four of six targets for 16 yards and rushed for 12 yards on a lone carry in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Considering the Jets entered the game without Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Denzel Mims (hamstring), and they lost Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Chris Hogan (ribs), Malone was one of two wide receivers remaining when the game ended. Expect Malone to be back on the active roster for Week 3 versus the Colts.