Mauro was released by the Cardinals on Friday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Mauro totaled 22 tackles (15 solo) and one sack in 13 games for the Cardinals in 2017, and battled an ankle injury at the back end of the season. The 27-year-old won't garner huge numbers as a defensive tackle but should still receive interest at least as a rotational defensive line option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories