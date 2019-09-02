Mauro was released by the Raiders on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mauro missed the first three preseason games with a hamstring injury but returned for the finale and had four tackles (two solo) in 41 snaps. The 28-year-old spent 2018 with the Giants and had 28 tackles (17 solo) and one sack in 12 contests.

