McCown announced his retirement from football Monday in an article for The Players' Tribune.

A 2002 third-round pick, McCown spent time with 10 different teams in 17 NFL seasons, going 23-53-0 as a starter. He had his best statistical campaign at age 38, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns on a 2017 Jets squad that entered its season as a clear favorite to land the No. 1 overall pick. McCown's solid performance dropped the Jets lower in the draft order for 2018, but they still managed to obtain Sam Darnold, who now is backed up by Trevor Siemian. McCown will turn 40 in July and shouldn't have any trouble finding a job as a coach or a broadcast analyst. His retirement announcement specifies that he plans to do more work as an analyst at some point in the future.