Norman was released by Washington on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The move frees up $12.5 million in cap space while leaving a $3 million dead-money charge behind. There was some thought Norman could stay in Washington for a reunion with new head coach Ron Rivera, but the cornerback would've needed to accept a pay cut to have any shot at making it work. The 32-year-old now becomes an unrestricted free agent, and the fact he was released -- rather than having his contract expire -- means he doesn't need to wait until the start of the new league year to sign with a team. PFF graded Norman at No. 111 among 113 qualified cornerbacks in 2019, with the stat sheet showing 40 tackles (33 solo), six pass defenses, one interception, one forced fumble and one sack in 12 games (eight starts). There's still some playmaking ability beneath the eroding coverage skills, so teams could inquire about a position shift to safety.