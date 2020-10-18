Josh Nurse: Lands on COVID-19 list By RotoWire Staff Oct 18, 2020 at 10:12 am ET1 min read The Jaguars placed Pleasants on the practice squad COVID-19 list Saturday.Nurse has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. The Utah product will need to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.