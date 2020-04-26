Josh Pearson: Latches on with Bucs

Pearson is expected to sign with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Pearson was extremely productive over the last two seasons for Jacksonville State, catching 126 passes for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Buccaneers don't have any established wide receivers behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin following the departure of Breshad Perriman, so Pearson could have a path to a spot on the 53-man roster with a strong training camp.