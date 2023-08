The Jaguars waived Pederson on Tuesday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Pederson played 10 snaps (eight offensive) during the Jaguars' preseason finale but didn't see a target. The 2021 undrafted tight end out of Louisiana Monroe has yet to play in a regular-season game and will likely have to settle for a practice-squad deal if he clears waivers.