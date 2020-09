The Bengals will not use their top waiver priority on Rosen, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. "That's not the direction we're headed right now," coach Zac Taylor said.

This really shouldn't be a surprise - the Bengals just used the first overall pick on the 2020 draft on Joe Burrow, and aren't looking for another project as a potential future starting quarterback. They might however look for a third quarterback on the waiver wire just to have some depth.