Josh Rosen: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft
Rosen will forgo his senior season at UCLA and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
Rosen has decided to turn pro despite his vocal opposition to being drafted by the wrong team early in the draft, likely pinpointing the Browns with the statement. He was forced to miss UCLA's bowl game due to a concussion, but he is expected to be selected among the top quarterbacks in the 2018 draft. Rosen notched a 26:10 TD:INT ratio during his junior campaign, also posting impressive marks of 8.3 yards per attempt and a 62.6 completion percentage while averaging 341 passing yards per contest.
