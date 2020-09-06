Rosen wasn't claimed on waivers, thus becoming a free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Rosen is a free agent for the first time since being selected 10th overall by the Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. Apparently, Rosen's agents actively lobbied teams not to claim him off waivers, providing the 23-year-old an opportunity to choose where he'll get a fresh start. The quarterback has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and Dolphins, and although he underperformed, neither teams were ideal for his development. Rosen will seek a backup job where he can fine-tune his skills for a potential starting job in the future.