Josh Rosen: Joins Minnesota's practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Dec 20, 2022
1:55 pm ET
Minnesota signed
Rosen to its practice squad Tuesday.
Rosen has been a free agent since the Browns cut him from their practice squad in October. With Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens healthy, Rosen figures to serve as an emergency depth option on the Vikings practice squad.
