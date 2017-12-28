Josh Rosen: Prefers to play for Giants

Rosen would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns, and he might even be hesitant to declare for the 2018 draft if he knew Cleveland was planning to select him at No. 1 overall, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

Rosen didn't specifically address the report, but he did acknowledge that he'd "rather be a lower pick at the right team than a higher one at the wrong team", per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He also said that NFL teams know more about fit than he does, perhaps hinting at some level of comfort with wherever he ends up playing. Rosen was held out of UCLA's bowl game, finishing his junior campaign with a 62.6 completion percentage, 8.3 yards per attempt and 26:10 TD:INT ratio while averaging 341 passing yards in 11 games. Concern about being drafted by the Browns is unlikely to sway his decision, given that UCLA is coming off a 6-7 season in which Rosen suffered a shoulder injury and at least one concussion while attempting 41 passes per game. He really has nothing to gain by staying at UCLA.