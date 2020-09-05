The Dolphins waived Rosen on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This was a bit of a surprise since the Dolphins were apparently fielding trade calls for Rosen, but this was the inevitable conclusion if they couldn't find a proper suitor. Rosen played six games for the Dolphins last season and completed 53 percent of his passes and registered 5.2 yards per attempt. If the 2018 first-round pick isn't claimed on waivers, expect him to find his third franchise in three years after teams cut their rosters to 53 players Saturday.
