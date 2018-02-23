Josh Rosen: Will throw at NFL Combine

Rosen will throw at the upcoming 2018 NFL Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The UCLA product is one of several high-profile quarterbacks to be throwing at next week's combine, joining the likes of Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, and Mason Rudolph among others. Rosen is arguably the top quarterback prospect in this year's class and could take the next step in solidifying himself as such with a strong showing in Indianapolis.