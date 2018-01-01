The Browns signed Rounds to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Rounds, who went undrafted out of Tulane in 2017, spent this past preseason with the Bears before latching on with the Browns' practice squad in November. With incumbent starter Isaiah Crowell set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the league year, Rounds could get an opportunity to carve out a role on offense this offseason.

