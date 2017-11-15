The Browns signed Rounds to their practice squad Wednesday.

Rounds, an undrafted rookie out of Tulane, spent the preseason with the Bears, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry on 36 attempts. The Browns will oversee Rounds' development on the practice squad for now, but even if he gets promoted to the 53-man roster at some point, he's unlikely to have much of a role in Cleveland's offensive game plans.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories