Josh Rounds: Waived by Cleveland
Rounds was waived by the Browns on Thursday.
Rounds was a member of the Cleveland practice squad to end the 2017 season and was likely facing steep odds to make it on the roster in 2018. He'll look to catch on as a depth and special teams player elsewhere.
