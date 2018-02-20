The Bears declined Sitton's $8 million team option for the 2018 season on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network

The $8 million salary was more than reasonable for Sitton, who graded out as the sixth-best guard in the NFL among qualifiers last season, per Pro Football Focus. The Bears' decision to cut the 31-year-old was likely motivated by a desire to get younger along the offensive line while freeing up cap space to address other positions of need. Given that he's still playing at a high level, Sitton shouldn't have trouble garnering a multi-year commitment from another team when he becomes a free agent in March.