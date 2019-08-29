Josh Smith: Waived/injured by Tennessee
Smith was waived/injured with an undisclosed issue by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Smith was signed by the Titans less than two weeks ago but ends up being a short stint on the roster. The Vanderbilt product will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
