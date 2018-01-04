Josh Sweat: Entering 2018 NFL Draft
Sweat will forgo his senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Safid Deen of The Orlando Sentinel reports.
At one time, Sweat was considered the top overall player in his recruiting class before suffering a torn ACL and dislocation in his left knee, according to Deen. Sweat clearly has the look of an NFL player and has had that look since arriving on campus, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, but his production and some of his tape makes make him look more like a Day 2 prospect than a sure-fire first-rounder. The injury history in his knee will be a primary focus for NFL scouts and front offices considering drafting him.
