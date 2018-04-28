Josh Sweat: Falls to Philly in fourth round

The Eagles selected Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 130th overall.

The Super Bowl champions continue to make shrewd moves with their limited amount of draft selections, picking up an outstanding athlete in Sweat out of Florida State. Sweat, at one time, was the top-rated recruit in his high school class before suffering a serious knee injury his senior year that caused him to wear a brace during his time in college. Concerns surrounding his knee caused his slide, but if his knee holds up Sweat will be a difference maker in Philadelphia's deep corps of edge defenders. Sweat had stellar athletic testing for a player at 6-foot-4, 251 pounds, checking in above the 90th percentile for his position in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump and the broad jump. Philadelphia doesn't need to deploy Sweat right away, but he could end up forcing his way onto the field.