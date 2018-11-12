Thornton (undisclosed) is working out for the Browns on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Thornton was waived by the Texans this offseason after being placed on injured reserve, and appears to have full recovers from his undisclosed injury. Even if the second-year pro doesn't secure a depth role in Cleveland's secondary, it's encouraging that Thornton is receiving some attention around the league.

