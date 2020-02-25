Josh Uche: Won't participate in combine drills
Uche won't take part in drills at the 2020 NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
According to Schefter, Uche suffered the injury during the Senior Bowl, and it'll prevent him from participating in drills at the combine. He will be available for interviews and a physical.
