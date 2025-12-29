Josh Williams: Let go by Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers waived Williams on Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Williams served a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. His suspension was lifted Dec. 22, and rather than cut another player on the 53-man roster to make room for Williams, the Buccaneers have opted to let go of the LSU product. If he goes unclaimed off waivers, Williams will look to sign with a team in need of backfield depth and a returner on special teams.
