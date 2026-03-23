Joshua Dobbs: Being let go by New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots intend to release Dobbs, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
In 2025, his lone campaign with the Patriots, Dobbs served as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Drake Maye, who started all 17 of New England's regular-season contests. Dobbs was thus limited to 10 passing attempts and 10 carries during his four appearances. In light of the looming move, Tommy DeVito now slots in as Maye's top backup, while Dobbs will look to catch on elsewhere as a veteran signal-caller option with starting experience (including 12 in 2023).
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