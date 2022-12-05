site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Joshua Dobbs: Officially on Lions' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Dec 5, 2022
Detroit signed
Dobbs to its practice squad Monday.
Just a week after being waived by Cleveland, Dobbs has found another opportunity to make an impression with the Lions. Barring injury though, it's unlikely he's elevated from the practice squad any time soon.
